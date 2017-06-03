Odisha Chief Minister Wants National Importance Status For NISER

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today asked the Centre to confer institute of national importance status to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, through an Act of Parliament. "In view of the original vision of NISER and its parity with IISER, and to make NISER eligible in MHRD selection of world-class institutions, the Government of Odisha would strongly recommend that NISER be recognised as an institute of national importance by an Act of Parliament at the earliest," Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Stating that the institute has grown in leaps and bounds within nine years of its existence, the Odisha government would extend all possible support in making NISER a world class institution in the country.From a transit campus in 2007, the institute now has grown into a 300-acre campus.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the NISER campus at Jatni on February 6, 2016.