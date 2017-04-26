Odisha BSE 2017 HSC Exam And Madhyama Result To Be Declared Today; Check From Bseodisha.nic.in

Where to check Odisha BSE 2017 HSC and Madhyama Result
Candidates can directly check their result by visiting the Odisha Examination results website which is http://orissaresults.nic.in/
The website will begin displaying result from 11:30 am.
An alternative is Indiaresults which is the online partner for result declaration for Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. Students who are waiting for the result can also register with their Roll Number, Name, Mobile number, and Email address. The website will send you your result on the registered email address and phone number when the result is declared.
Once the result is declared, there is a chance that the website might crash or server may get down. In such cases, candidates should not panic and wait for the website to function again.
If your result is not as per your expectations or are not satisfied with your marks then you can apply for revaluation and/or rechecking. The board will release the form for revaluation and rechecking soon after the result declaration.
