Odisha BSE 2017 HSC Exam And Madhyama Result To Be Declared Today; Check From Bseodisha.nic.in

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT Odisha BSE To Release 2017 HSC Exam And Madhyama Result Today New Delhi: Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is set to release the result for HSC or class 10 board exam today. The board will also release the result for Madhyama exam today. According to the official notice put up on the board’s website, the result will be out by 11:30 am. The result will be hosted on two websites and students who appeared in the exam can check their result from any of the websites using their exam roll number.



Where to check Odisha BSE 2017 HSC and Madhyama Result



Candidates can directly check their result by visiting the Odisha Examination results website which is http://orissaresults.nic.in/

The website will begin displaying result from 11:30 am.



An alternative is Indiaresults which is the online partner for result declaration for Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. Students who are waiting for the result can also register with their Roll Number, Name, Mobile number, and Email address. The website will send you your result on the registered email address and phone number when the result is declared.



Once the result is declared, there is a chance that the website might crash or server may get down. In such cases, candidates should not panic and wait for the website to function again.



If your result is not as per your expectations or are not satisfied with your marks then you can apply for revaluation and/or rechecking. The board will release the form for revaluation and rechecking soon after the result declaration.



