Odisha BSE Class 10 Board Exam Result Declared; Check Now At Orissaresults.nic.in

New Delhi: Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the result for HSC (class 10) board and Madhyama exam on the official website. Students who appeared in the exam which was conducted from February 28 to March 4 can check their result now. The result has been declared as per the schedule published on the official website. Candidates are advised to cross-check with their respective schools about marks scored by them as the official website also has a disclaimer which says that the result published on the internet is solely for the purpose of informing students immediately and the board will not be responsible in case of any discrepancy in the marks shown online and on mark sheet.
The online result must be treated a provisional and can be changed post-publication.
How to check Odisha BSE 2017 Result for HSC and Madhyama
Step one: Go to official website of Odisha BSE : bseodisha.nic.in
Step two: Click on the Results tab.
Step three: You will be redirected to the results page hosted by India Results. Here you will need to enter your roll number, name, mobile number, and email address.
Step four: Click on Go and you will get your result which will aos be sent to your email address and phone number as a message.
Alternatively, you can check your result from http://orissaresults.nic.in/. Here you will need to enter your roll number and submit to view your result. Keep a copy of your online result for future reference. In case you find it difficult to access the result, wait for few hours before trying again.
The board has not released the list of toppers yet but is expected to do so soon.
Click here for more Education News