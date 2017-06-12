Odisha +2 Admission 2017: First Merit List To Be Declared On 13 June

Odisha +2 Junior College Admission 2017: First Selection Merit List
Candidates will be intimated through SMS and email. Alternatively, candidates can also get the information from Sanjog Helpline Toll Free on working days. Intimation letter will be uploaded on the official web portal of DHE Odisha, as well.
Candidates have to submit their intimation letter along with all important documents during admission.
Important Note: A candidate who doesn't opt for the first college allotted in the first selection and opts for the next selection can take admission by depositing Rs 100 in cash and rest of the amount in shape of account payee Bank Draft.
More than 20000 seats are available under 128 2 Junior Colleges in the State's capital, Bhubaneswar. Highest numbers of seats are available under Ganjam distict. The admission process is being held for enrolling candidates against 4,20,697 seats.
