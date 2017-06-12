Odisha +2 Admission 2017: First Merit List To Be Declared On 13 June First merit list for admission to +2 Junior colleges, in Odisha, will be released on 13 June 2017 (Tuesday).

Share EMAIL PRINT Odisha +2 Admission 2017: First Merit List To Be Declared On 13 June New Delhi: First merit list for admission to +2 Junior colleges, in Odisha, will be released on 13 June 2017 (Tuesday). The list including the names of candidates selected in the first round of selection will be available at 11 am, as per the official schedule released by the Higher Education Department. Odisha government's e-admission through SAMS (Students Academic Management System) for all 2 junior educational institutions in the State has simplified the application process to a great extent. Online CAF was invited from applicants for applying to courses in Self Financing (Junior) Educational institutions, Vocational & Sanskrit Educational institutions, as well.

