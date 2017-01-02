Nursery Admissions Begin, Confusion Over Criteria In Over 250 Delhi Schools

Parents flocked various schools in the national capital today as the race for nursery admissions began even as confusion prevailed about the criteria in over 250 schools. Delhi government has put on hold admissions in 295 private unaided schools built on land given by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as the file sent by it to the L-G office for approval of new guidelines for nursery admission is yet to get nod.The new guidelines for these schools include implementing a criteria of the distance between applicant's residence and the school. While these schools will be required to fill 75 per cent of seats with students who live in nearby localities, an official notification is awaited.Though the admission process is online, parents still visited the schools to have a clarity on certain guidelines, criterion and admission process in the remaining 1,400 private schools."We have only read about admissions in newspapers but there is lot of confusion. Though I keep on checking the government website but it doesn't specify which schools are the ones built on DDA land," said Ruchika Bhatt, a housewife who visited Ahlcon International School to enquire about admissions.Rahul Soni, who works as a telecaller, went to Greenfields Public School to verify the criteria."I have studied the guidelines in detail but after the admissions for the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) has been made online there is lot of confusion about what applies where. So I wanted to check whether my understanding of the same is correct or not," he said.Priya Bhatti, who went to Amity International School in Saket, said, "They (the school management) sent me back saying they have no instructions from the government about admissions yet. We don't even know which all schools have kept the admissions on hold so we can apply in the remaining ones," she said.