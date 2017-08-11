National Talent Search Examination 2017: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheets Released @ Ncert.nic.in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)'s educational survey division has declared the National Talent Search (NTS) Stage-II examination's OMR sheets and final answer keys on the official website of the Council.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT National Talent Search Examination 2017: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheets Out New Delhi: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)'s educational survey division has declared the National Talent Search (NTS) Stage-II examination's OMR sheets and final answer keys on the official website of the Council. All the candidates who have appeared in National Talent Search Examination held on May 14, 2017 at different centres may check their results from the websit, ncert.nic.in. NCERT has also provided the scanned images of OMR response sheets (MAT, Language Test and SAT) and Final scoring keys for all these papers in order to facilitate the candidates to verify the scores obtained by them.



In case, the student finds any inconsistency in the scores obtained, then the candidate is advised to report the same to the division only through email at ntsexam.ncert.gov.in by August 20, 2017 till 5:30 p.m. The candidates may also note that no request in this regard will be considered after stipulated date and time.

National Talent Search Examination 2017 Final Answer Key, OMR Sheets: How to check

The candidates may follow this description for accessing the answer key and OMR sheets ncert.nic.in. National Talent Search Examination 2017: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheets Released @ Ncert.nic.in



Go to the official website of NCERT



Click on the NST link given on the hompage



Click on the "Scores of MAT, SAT and Language Test of NTSE-2017" link from the file open on the next page



To access your NTS stage 2 OMR sheets and answer keys you need to enter your roll number and date of birth in (DD/MM/YYYY) format on the space given by NCERT on its results link.



No other queries related to the NTS examination will be entertained at this stage.

The final results of NTS stage 2 2017 will be displayed after reviewing the discrepancies, if any, said a statement from NCERT.



