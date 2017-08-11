In case, the student finds any inconsistency in the scores obtained, then the candidate is advised to report the same to the division only through email at ntsexam.ncert.gov.in by August 20, 2017 till 5:30 p.m. The candidates may also note that no request in this regard will be considered after stipulated date and time.
National Talent Search Examination 2017 Final Answer Key, OMR Sheets: How to check
The candidates may follow this description for accessing the answer key and OMR sheets ncert.nic.in.
National Talent Search Examination 2017: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheets Released @ Ncert.nic.in
Go to the official website of NCERT
Click on the NST link given on the hompage
Click on the "Scores of MAT, SAT and Language Test of NTSE-2017" link from the file open on the next page
To access your NTS stage 2 OMR sheets and answer keys you need to enter your roll number and date of birth in (DD/MM/YYYY) format on the space given by NCERT on its results link.
No other queries related to the NTS examination will be entertained at this stage.
The final results of NTS stage 2 2017 will be displayed after reviewing the discrepancies, if any, said a statement from NCERT.
