Now, NSE To Impart Financial Literacy To Nagaland Board Students

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Now, NSE To Impart Financial Literacy To Nagaland Board Students Kohima: National Stock Exchange will now teach finance to the students of Nagaland Board of School Education. NSE Academy, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE will impart financial literary to class 9 students across Nagaland state, an official told IANS. From the year 2017, all the students of class 9 in all higher secondary schools will have to attend financial literary course compulsorily.



"The Board has taken the decision to make financial literacy compulsory for Class IX in all higher secondary schools as it felt that financial empowerment at a young age is very important if they are to improve the quality of life," NBSE Chairperson Asano Sekhose told IANS.



NBSE Chairperson also said that these courses have been incorporated to the syllabus to help the students to learn necessary life skills and to prepare the students to learn the basics of financial management and discipline.



The course called 'Concepts of Financial Literary' has been designed by National Stock Exchange Academy will familiarise the students on the basics of finance and financial planning.



The teacher will be trained by the NSE academy as part of this initiative and more than 15,000 students are expected to enroll for this course, said the official.



Ravi Varanasi, Chief Business Development NSE and CEO, NSE Academy said that the NSE academy is committed to increase the financial literacy among secondary school students across the country.



the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) directed all schools in the state to make sure that there are no outlets selling junk food within a 200 meter radius of the school compound.



The official notification issued by NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose said that eating foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS), commonly known as junk food results in increased risk of diseases like type 2 diabteres, hypertension, dyslipidemia, chronic inflammation and hyperinsulinemia.



(With Inputs from IANS)



