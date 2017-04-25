'Not Merely Professionals, Produce Men And Women Of Character': President To Varsities

President of India Pranab Mukherjee, while addressing the Goa Convocation ceremony today asked universities in the country to produce men and women of substance and character, and not merely competent professionals. Speaking on the occasion, the President also asked the varsities to prepare graduates for a competitive global economy, adding that, we have to impart quality education in our institutions. This will call for adoption of global best practices for world-class academic management, he said."Our institutions have to work relentlessly towards excellence. They have to provide the best of amenities to their academic community. Models of teaching have to be adaptive to the latest trends and also the changing learner profile", he added.He said, "The youthful character of our nation - 600 million people in the age group of 25 years and below - has to become our asset in our surge for advancement."The president has also said that there has to be an alliance between the IT-enabled platforms like MOOCs and knowledge networks, and pedagogy."As concepts and understanding evolve, our faculty has to be better prepared with up-dated knowledge. A strong research eco-system has to be built on the plank of institutional collaborations, research parks, and talented researchers. There also have to be close link between Indian universities and industries", he said.The President said that recognizing that no institution can excel in isolation, they have to provide students and faculty international exposure, introduce industry relevant matter in course work, and share academic resources."A mechanism is needed in our higher education system that promotes competitiveness. NIRF is a valuable initiative and he was sure that with greater and more involved participation, this indicator will provide impetus to our institutions to do better in the coming years", he said.The Goa University also conferred the Honorary D. Litt. degree on the President on the occasion. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and other dignitaries were present in the function.(With Inputs from PTI)