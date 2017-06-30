Nomination To MD, PG Courses Under AYUSH: Date Extended Till July 31 Due to administrative reasons the competent authority has decided to extend the last date for receiving the applications for nominations to MD, PG courses under AYUSH through the concerned State Governments and Union Territories up to 31st July, 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT Nomination To MD, PG Courses Under AYUSH: Date Extended Till July 31 New Delhi: Due to administrative reasons the competent authority has decided to extend the last date for receiving the applications for nominations to MD, PG courses under AYUSH through the concerned State Governments and Union Territories up to 31st July, 2017. Applications for nomination to MD/PG in Ayurveda/Unani/Siddha and Homoeopathy Courses under Central Government Nomination (CGN) as per guidelines for the academic session 2017-18 from the eligible Government Teachers/Medical Officers (Doctors)/Research Officers were invited through the concerned State /UT Governments up to 15.06.2017 and 30.06.2017 (NER).



"Due to Administrative reasons the competent authority has decided to extend the last date for receiving through the concerned State Governments/UTs up to 31st July, 2017," said a notification from the AYUSH ministry.



Detailed Guidelines In this regard may be seen on the Ministry of AYUSH's website i.e. www.ayush.gov.in.



