No NET, No PhD Admission: UGC Draft Regulation

According to the new sets of draft regulations uploaded by University Grants Commission (UGC) in its website, getting admission to PhD will be difficult.

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 04, 2017 16:01 IST
43 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No NET, No PhD Admission: UGC Draft Regulation

No NET, No PhD Admission: UGC Draft Regulation

New Delhi:  According to the new sets of draft regulations uploaded by University Grants Commission (UGC) in its website, getting admission to PhD will be difficult. The draft regulation has suggested that the institutions which come under 'Category III Institution', would enroll only candidates who have qualified the NET or SLET or SET examinations for their PhD courses. Regarding the amendments, the public and stakeholders can provide feedback till June 15

According to UGC, a Category I University is 'if it has been accredited by NAAC with score of 3.5 or above or if it has achieved a ranking in the top 50 institutions of the NIRF ranking in the category of universities for 2 years continuously.'

Category II University is 'if it has been accredited by NAAC with score between 3.01 and 3.49 or if it has achieved a ranking from 51 to 100 in the NIRF ranking in the category of universities for 2 years continuously.'

Category III University is if it does not come either under the Category I or Category II as mentioned above and the new regulation mandates that only those candidates would be eligible for enrolling to PhD course into Category-III institutions who have qualified the NET, SET or SLET examinations. 

Feedback on UGC draft regulations

The Regulations/Guidelines/Amendment uploaded by UGC for seeking feedback/comments from general public/stakeholders is available in the official website's notices section. UGC asked the stakeholders to send feedback/comments on the draft documents to the commission by email on feedback2ugc@gmail.com on or before June 15, 2017.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

43 Shares
ALSO READBaywatch Box Office Collection Day 1: Priyanka Chopra's Film Is A 'Flop'
UGC Draft RegulationUniversity Grants CommissionPhd AdmissionUGCUGC regulation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Vs PakistanA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreCBSE Class 10th Result 2017Baywatch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................