No More Election Duties For Jammu And Kashmir Teachers, Says State Education Minister

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT No More Election Duties For JK Teachers, Says Education Minister New Delhi: Education Minister for Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Altaf Bukhari, today said that the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has instructed that the state government will not deploy teachers for election duty bypolls to the two Loksabha constituencies in Kashmir and the upcoming local bodies polls in the state. He also said that the instruction has already been passed on to the Divisional Commissioners in both Kashmir and Jammu region. The teachers in Jammu and Kashmir state will only have academic duties and no other government duties added on.



According to reports in Press Trust of India, Bukhari took on the role of state education minister earlier in March and since then has introduced many measures which are aimed at reforming and restructuring the Education department. Until the last elections, most of the poll staff was appointed from the education department. "The education department has decided to end the practice of using teachers for various purposes. The Chief Minister has been gracious to accept this proposal by the department," he said.



Bukhari added that the department will also prohibit teachers from being appointed as supervisors of school building constructions or for accounting jobs. The department is in the process of setting up an engineering wing construction of school building and other facilities.



The department will also recruit accountants and financial consultants who would be responsible for preparing accounts of schools and colleges. These measures are an attempt to restore the dignity of teachers whose only job is teaching. He also said that the pending salaries of the Rehbar-e-Taleem and other teachers would be released by April 30.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



Click here for more



