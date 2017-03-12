No Holi For Girls Students In Delhi University! Hostels Bar Girls From Stepping Out!

New Delhi: International Student House for Women (ISHW) and Meghdoot Hostel of Delhi University barred the inmates from stepping out on Holi, drawing sharp reactions from students who termed the move as "arbitrary". The students said 'women are locked up for their 'own safety' and arbitrary restrictions are imposed on their mobility' and they asked to stop 'illegal confinement of women students on Holi'day. DU's ISHW has notified that the decision was taken "in the interest of residents".



"Residents and female guests will not be allowed to leave or enter the premises from 9 PM on March 12 till 6 PM on March 13. No late night permission will be granted on March 12 and those desirous of playing Holi should go outside the residential block within the hostel premises," the ISHW notice read.



Meghdoot Hostel which issued another notice as ISHW, informing its inmates that "the main gate will remain closed from 6 AM to 5.30 PM on March 13".



"Every year, women students across colleges and universities in the city are forcefully confined inside the hostel the whole day on Holi, and also not allowed any late nights or night-outs. The rise in sexual violence and harassment that women experience on the streets around Holi is barely addressed and instead once again, women are locked up for their 'own safety' and arbitrary restrictions are imposed on their mobility", said 'Pinjra Tod'.



'Pinjra Tod' which means Break the Cage, is an independent collective of students and alumni of colleges across Delhi, India that seeks to make hostel and paying guest (PG) accommodation regulations less regressive and restrictive for women students, and to help them reclaim public places.



(With Inputs from PTI)



