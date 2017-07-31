No Dearth Of Talent In Bihar: Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar

Moscow: There was no dearth of talent in Bihar but students in the state needed proper encouragement and guidance to come out of the shackles of poverty, according to the Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar. He was speaking in the Russian capital Moscow today at a function organised by the 'Overseas Bihar Association' (OBA), a non-commercial socio-cultural organisation of Indians in Russia, in association with the support of Embassy of India, Moscow, a statement from Super 30 said.
Kumar was felicitated for his contribution to the education of the poor students and ushering in a silent revolution through his Super 30.
"In Bihar, there is abundance of talent. The students are hard working. All they need is proper encouragement and guidance to come out of the shackles of poverty, Many students today have succeeded to bring about generational change," he added.
Anand runs Super 30 programme for talented students from the underprivileged sections of the society and provides them free of cost mentoring at his home, where the students from different backgrounds live and eat under one roof. So far, over 400 students mostly from underprivileged sections of the society have made it to the IIT.
