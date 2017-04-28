No Common Engineering Entrance Exam For Now, Plan Put On Hold Till States Reach Consensus

There will be no common engineering entrance exam test for now till states reach a consensus in this matter. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has differed the move for single entrance test for engineering courses which was announced by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the technical education regulator in the country on March this year.AICTE had announced a test in the lines of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), national level exam conducted for the admission in the medical courses.An official who did not wish to be named told news agency Press Trust of India that, it is important to have consensus on the introduction of a common exam, so the plan has been put on hold for now.(With Inputs from PTI)