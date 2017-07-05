GMAC Introduces Student-Friendly Changes To NMAT 2017 Application Process; Apply Now

The registration for NMAT by GMAC exam began on July 4, 2017. NMAT exam is conducted by GMAC for selection of students for MBA programs offered by NMIMS and 19 other B-Schools.

Education | Written by | Updated: July 05, 2017 12:59 IST
GMAC has added 23 more exam centres for NMAT 2017

New Delhi:  The registration for NMAT by GMAC exam began on July 4, 2017. NMAT exam is conducted by GMAC for selection of students for MBA programs offered by NMIMS and 19 other B-Schools such as VIT University, SRM University, IBS etc. NMAT by GMAC 2017 registration will continue till October 3. It is a computer-based exam. NMAT is considered one of the top management entrance examinations. Last year more than 80,000 students had appeared for the exam. To encourage more students to register for the exam, this year GMAC has introduced more student friendly features. 

While, there has been no change in the format of the test and the exam will still be a two hour duration online test with three sections, there have been some changes in the registration process and exam centres in order to make the exam more convenient for test-takers.

More Exam Centres

GMAC has added  23 more exam centres in India and 4 International centres. This year students would be able to select their exam centre form a total of 58 test centres in India. The 4 international centres added are Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. 

New Login Methods

Apart from the usual login method of creating an id and password, this year students registering for the exam would be able to login through Facebook account, Google Plus account, and through OTP. 

Read Here: NMAT By GMAC Registration Starts; Apply Now

Additional Payment Methods

This year apart from the usual methods of paying application fee, i.e. Credit card, Debit card, and Netbanking, GMAC has also introduced Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as an additional payment method. Students can also pay application fee via 12 mobile wallets. 

Click here for more Education News
 

