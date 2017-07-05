GMAC Introduces Student-Friendly Changes To NMAT 2017 Application Process; Apply Now The registration for NMAT by GMAC exam began on July 4, 2017. NMAT exam is conducted by GMAC for selection of students for MBA programs offered by NMIMS and 19 other B-Schools.

24 Shares EMAIL PRINT GMAC has added 23 more exam centres for NMAT 2017 New Delhi: The registration for NMAT by GMAC exam began on July 4, 2017. NMAT exam is conducted by GMAC for selection of students for MBA programs offered by NMIMS and 19 other B-Schools such as VIT University, SRM University, IBS etc. NMAT by GMAC 2017 registration will continue till October 3. It is a computer-based exam. NMAT is considered one of the top management entrance examinations. Last year more than 80,000 students had appeared for the exam. To encourage more students to register for the exam, this year GMAC has introduced more student friendly features.



While, there has been no change in the format of the test and the exam will still be a two hour duration online test with three sections, there have been some changes in the registration process and exam centres in order to make the exam more convenient for test-takers.



More Exam Centres



GMAC has added 23 more exam centres in India and 4 International centres. This year students would be able to select their exam centre form a total of 58 test centres in India. The 4 international centres added are Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.



New Login Methods



Apart from the usual login method of creating an id and password, this year students registering for the exam would be able to login through Facebook account, Google Plus account, and through OTP.



Additional Payment Methods



This year apart from the usual methods of paying application fee, i.e. Credit card, Debit card, and Netbanking, GMAC has also introduced Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as an additional payment method. Students can also pay application fee via 12 mobile wallets.



