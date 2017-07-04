NMAT BY GMAC 2017: Online Registration Begins; Scores To Be Accepted By NMIMS And 19 B-Schools

New Delhi: The online registration process for NMAT by GMAC started today. The registration will continue till October 3, 2017. NMAT by GMAC is one of the most-awaited management entrance exams conducted in India. NMAT score is accepted by NMIMS University and 19 other management institutes for admission to MBA program. The exam will be held in a 75 day window. NMAT exam is a computer-based test which comprises of three sections. The exam is of 2 hours duration and consists of 120 questions which are unevenly distributed among the three sections.
Important Dates
Commencement of online registration: July 4, 2017
Last date to register online: October 3, 2017
Scheduling of exam: July 4 to October 16, 2017
Late registration for the exam: October 4 to October 14, 2017
Registration - Retake: October 6 to December 14, 2017
Re-Scheduling: July 4 to December 15, 2017
Re-take Scheduling: October 6 to December 15, 2017
Exam: October 5 to December 18, 2017
Result declaration: 3rd week of January, 2017
Where to Apply for NMAT by GMAC 2017?
The application process for NMAT by GMAC will be entirely online. Candidates wiling to apply can register through the NMAT by GMAC official website, that is http://www.nmat.org.in/
After registering for NMAT by GMAC, students must go to each management school website which accepts NMAT score and complete the application registration process.
NMAT by GMAC 2017 Application Fee
Students will have to pay Rs. 1800 plus applicable taxes to register for NMAT by GMAC 2017. Those who register late will have to pay Rs. 2000 plus applicable taxes. The application fee for retake is Rs. 1800 plus taxes and reschedule is Rs. 1000 plus taxes.
Students who want their NMAT score to be sent to more than 5 management schools will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200 per score report.
