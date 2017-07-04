NMAT BY GMAC 2017: Online Registration Begins; Scores To Be Accepted By NMIMS And 19 B-Schools The online registration process for NMAT by GMAC started today. The registration will continue till October 3, 2017.

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT NMAT by GMAC 2017 online registration starts on July 4 New Delhi: The online registration process for NMAT by GMAC started today. The registration will continue till October 3, 2017. NMAT by GMAC is one of the most-awaited management entrance exams conducted in India. NMAT score is accepted by NMIMS University and 19 other management institutes for admission to MBA program. The exam will be held in a 75 day window. NMAT exam is a computer-based test which comprises of three sections. The exam is of 2 hours duration and consists of 120 questions which are unevenly distributed among the three sections.



Important Dates



Commencement of online registration: July 4, 2017

Last date to register online: October 3, 2017

Scheduling of exam: July 4 to October 16, 2017

Late registration for the exam: October 4 to October 14, 2017

Registration - Retake: October 6 to December 14, 2017

Re-Scheduling: July 4 to December 15, 2017

Re-take Scheduling: October 6 to December 15, 2017

Exam: October 5 to December 18, 2017

Result declaration: 3rd week of January, 2017



Where to Apply for NMAT by GMAC 2017?



The application process for NMAT by GMAC will be entirely online. Candidates wiling to apply can register through the NMAT by GMAC official website, that is http://www.nmat.org.in/



After registering for NMAT by GMAC, students must go to each management school website which accepts NMAT score and complete the application registration process.



NMAT by GMAC 2017 Application Fee



Students will have to pay Rs. 1800 plus applicable taxes to register for NMAT by GMAC 2017. Those who register late will have to pay Rs. 2000 plus applicable taxes. The application fee for retake is Rs. 1800 plus taxes and reschedule is Rs. 1000 plus taxes.



Students who want their NMAT score to be sent to more than 5 management schools will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200 per score report.



