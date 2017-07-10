NMAT by GMAC 2017: Exam Pattern, Test Structure And Marking Scheme Online application process for NMAT by GMAC has already started. NMAT is a gateway to NMIMS and 15 other B-Schools in the country. NMAT like many other management entrance exams tests a candidate's reasoning, language, and quantitative abilities.

NMAT by GMAC 2017: Exam Pattern, Test Structure And Marking Scheme New Delhi: Online application process for NMAT by GMAC has already started. NMAT is a gateway to NMIMS and 15 other B-Schools in the country. NMAT like many other management entrance exams tests a candidate's reasoning, language, and quantitative abilities. However, what sets it apart is that there is an option to retake the exam two times in the year's testing period. The two retakes exclude the first attempt, which means that a student can appear for the NMAT exam thrice in one testing period.



The retake option will be available to the registered candidates after exam date. Students wishing to retake the exam can schedule their retake attempt only after 15 days of their recent attempt. Students would also have the option to reschedule their exam till 72 hours before the exam.

NMAT 2017 Exam Pattern

NMAT by GMAC test paper will have three sections - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The question paper will have 120 questions to be solved in 2 hours.



Language Skills section would have 32 questions with a sectional time limit of 22 minutes. Quantitative Ability will have 48 questions to be solved in one hour. Logical reasoning will have 40 questions with a sectional time limit of 38 minutes.



Candidates appearing for NMAT will have the option to select the order in which they would like to attempt the three sections. However, they would not be able to switch between two sections once the exam starts.

NMAT 2017 Marking Scheme

For every correct answer +3 marks would be awarded. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.



The score of every candidate goes through an equating process to account for any difference in difficulty level and also to ensure that all the test takers are on a level ground.



The percentile score for candidates is released only after every registered candidate has appeared for the exam. The percentile score will be released and sent to the respective schools only after the 3rd week of January 2018.



