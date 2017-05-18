Nitin Karmalkar To Be New Vice-Chancellor Of Savitribai Phule Pune University

A geology professor and head of the Environment Sciences department Nitin Karmalkar has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Karmalkar will succeed Wasudev Gade, whose five-year term ended on May 15, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said today. The 55-year-old academician has completed his MSc in Geology and PhD in the same subject from SPPU and has two post-doctoral research, one in Macquarie University, Australia and another in Max-Plank Institute for Geo-Chemistry at Mainz, Germany, to his credit."I was the student of this university and I have worked in various capacities, be it academics or administrative, so I am very much accustomed with the work of varsity," the newly-appointed VC told PTI. He said rankings are important for any universities, however, for him, rankings are secondary as his main priority will be students and their employability."They (students) are the real brand ambassadors of this university, so my first priority will be students as it is the students who make the perception of any university," he said.Karmalkar has completed six major research projects and has mobilised research funding for the department. He has 34 research publications and has published 1 book, 3 abstract volumes, and 3 technical reports. He is also a reviewer for national and international journals in Geology.