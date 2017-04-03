NIRF 2017: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Releases India Ranking; Highlights

April 03, 2017
NIRF Ranking 2017 Press Conference Begins; Highlights

New Delhi:  The Press Conference where MHRD will release the NIRF India Rankings 2017 has started at the PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan. Following are the highlights till now:
  • In addition to the four parameters included last year, there have bene two new additions - Common overall rank and General Degree Colleges.
  • NIRF will provide general pointers to students about the quality and infrastructure of an institute. 
  • Apart from the general parameters which are in sync with International standards, NIRF has also included some country-specific parameters this year for the ranking system. The country-specific parameters are- regional diversity, outreach, gender inclusivity, inclusion of disadvantaged sections. 
  • NIRF has made some changes to the ranking system based on the feedback received last year. 
  • This year 3300 institutes of higher education voluntarily chose to participate in the ranking system. 
  • The government is considering a Project Vishwajeet to promote international standards in educational institutes. 
  • The ranking system also highlights the deficiencies in the educational system.
  • 70% of the total research output in the country comes from these 3300 institutes. 
  • Top 100 institutes account for 80% research output.
  • A large number of institutes operating with sub-critical faculty numbers. MHRD, UGC, AICTE, and State Education Departments need to work to overcome these deficiencies. 
  • Sensitise Higher Education Institutes for quality education  
  • Teaching Learning Resources and Research Project and collaborative work were some of the parameters for 2016. 
  • Major changes for NIRF Ranking 2017 - Overall Common Ranking, Discipline-wise Ranking. There has also been improvement in sub-parameters under research, graduation etc. 
  • Weightage to Institution Size (student strength), publication quality given weightage, introduction of highly-cited paper, data on patents granted and published, graduation outcomes.
  • IISc, Bangalore tops the list of Universities second time in a row; complete list to be released next week


     

 

