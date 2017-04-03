NIRF 2017: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Releases India Ranking; Highlights

NIRF Ranking 2017 Press Conference Begins; Highlights
New Delhi:
The Press Conference where MHRD will release the NIRF India Rankings 2017 has started at the PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan. Following are the highlights till now:
- In addition to the four parameters included last year, there have bene two new additions - Common overall rank and General Degree Colleges.
- NIRF will provide general pointers to students about the quality and infrastructure of an institute.
- Apart from the general parameters which are in sync with International standards, NIRF has also included some country-specific parameters this year for the ranking system. The country-specific parameters are- regional diversity, outreach, gender inclusivity, inclusion of disadvantaged sections.
- NIRF has made some changes to the ranking system based on the feedback received last year.
- This year 3300 institutes of higher education voluntarily chose to participate in the ranking system.
- The government is considering a Project Vishwajeet to promote international standards in educational institutes.
- The ranking system also highlights the deficiencies in the educational system.
- 70% of the total research output in the country comes from these 3300 institutes.
- Top 100 institutes account for 80% research output.
- A large number of institutes operating with sub-critical faculty numbers. MHRD, UGC, AICTE, and State Education Departments need to work to overcome these deficiencies.
- Sensitise Higher Education Institutes for quality education
- Teaching Learning Resources and Research Project and collaborative work were some of the parameters for 2016.
- Major changes for NIRF Ranking 2017 - Overall Common Ranking, Discipline-wise Ranking. There has also been improvement in sub-parameters under research, graduation etc.
- Weightage to Institution Size (student strength), publication quality given weightage, introduction of highly-cited paper, data on patents granted and published, graduation outcomes.
- IISc, Bangalore tops the list of Universities second time in a row; complete list to be released next week