NIRF 2017: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Releases India Ranking; Highlights

In addition to the four parameters included last year, there have bene two new additions - Common overall rank and General Degree Colleges.

NIRF will provide general pointers to students about the quality and infrastructure of an institute.

Apart from the general parameters which are in sync with International standards, NIRF has also included some country-specific parameters this year for the ranking system. The country-specific parameters are- regional diversity, outreach, gender inclusivity, inclusion of disadvantaged sections.

NIRF has made some changes to the ranking system based on the feedback received last year.

This year 3300 institutes of higher education voluntarily chose to participate in the ranking system.

The government is considering a Project Vishwajeet to promote international standards in educational institutes.

The ranking system also highlights the deficiencies in the educational system.

70% of the total research output in the country comes from these 3300 institutes.

Top 100 institutes account for 80% research output.

A large number of institutes operating with sub-critical faculty numbers. MHRD, UGC, AICTE, and State Education Departments need to work to overcome these deficiencies.

Sensitise Higher Education Institutes for quality education

Teaching Learning Resources and Research Project and collaborative work were some of the parameters for 2016.

Major changes for NIRF Ranking 2017 - Overall Common Ranking, Discipline-wise Ranking. There has also been improvement in sub-parameters under research, graduation etc.

Weightage to Institution Size (student strength), publication quality given weightage, introduction of highly-cited paper, data on patents granted and published, graduation outcomes.

IISc, Bangalore tops the list of Universities second time in a row; complete list to be released next week







The Press Conference where MHRD will release the NIRF India Rankings 2017 has started at the PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan. Following are the highlights till now: