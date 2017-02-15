NIRF Ranking 2017: MHRD To Release Rankings For Indian Universities On April 3

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a system introduced in 2016 to rank Indian Universities on various parameters. The ranking system was launched by Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) on September 29, 2015. According to a notice published on NIRF website, rankings for Indian Universities and Institutes for 2017 will be published on the website on April 03, 2017. MHRD has completed the process of collecting data about higher education institutes in India through Data Capturing System (DCS). The portal for Public perception is still open and will close on February 15, 2017 at 5:00 pm.



The first ever NIRF ranking was published in 2016. The institutes which participated in the ranking system were ranked in four categories - University, Engineering institutes, Management institutes, and Pharmacy institutes. The institutes were ranked on five major parameters. In the ranking system, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore was ranked as the number one university in India.



What are the parameters used in NIRF ranking?



MHRD has set apart five major criteria on which the universities and institutes are ranked on. The maximum points for each criteria is 100 and the total score of an institute is then scaled down to 100. Each parameter holds different weightage in the ranking system. The five parameters for ranking are:



Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR) - For TLR, institutes are assessed on multiple factors such as student strength, faculty-student ratio, financial resources and their utilization etc. The weightage for TLR in ranking is 0.30.



Research and Professional Practice (RPP) - For RPP, institutes are ranked on factors such as research papers and journals published, quality of publication etc. The weightage for RPP in ranking is 0.30.



Graduation Outcome (GO) - Under GO, institutes are ranked on factors such as placements, median salary, ratio of students admitted to top universities etc. Weightage for this metric for overall ranking is 0.20.



Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) - Under this criteria institutes are assessed on the diversity factor such as number of students from other states, women students etc. The weightage for this metric is 0.10.



Perception - Institutes are also assessed for peer and public perception. The weightage accorded to perception of an institute for overall ranking is 0.10.









