NIRF Ranking 2016: Top 10 Management Institutes In India

As part of NIRF, institutes were assessed on five different parameters and ranked as per their score. Here we bring to you the list of top 10 MBA institutes in India.
- Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
- Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
- Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur
- Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
- International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi
- Indian Institute of Forest Management
- Indian Institute of technology, Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Management, Indore
It is clear from the list above, that the older IIMs still dominate the management studies arena in India. Each IIM listed above scored much more on the Perception scale than other institutes. Perception point was awarded to each institute on the basis of peer and public perception. In this area, IIM Ahmedabad scored more than IIM Bangalore, which reaffirms the prestigious status IIM-A enjoys even now. Out of the 20 IIMs, a total of 11 IIMs featured in the top 25.
