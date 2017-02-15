Budget
NIRF Ranking 2016: Top 10 Management Institutes In India

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 15, 2017 16:40 IST
New Delhi:  It's the season of management exams. In India, there are more than 2000 management institutes in India. While that is a lot of option, not all of them are good. Up until now, there had been a blank when it came to ranking system for institutes. There are obviously certain institutes which dominate the scene of management studies in India but there are others which are equally good but have not caught the fancy of management aspirants in India. To bridge the gap, MHRD began the system of National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking in 2016. 

As part of NIRF, institutes were assessed on five different parameters and ranked as per their score. Here we bring to you the list of top 10 MBA institutes in India. 
  1. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
  2. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
  3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
  4. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
  5. Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur
  6. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
  7. International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi
  8. Indian Institute of Forest Management
  9. Indian Institute of technology, Kanpur
  10. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

It is clear from the list above, that the older IIMs still dominate the management studies arena in India. Each IIM listed above scored much more on the Perception scale than other institutes. Perception point was awarded to each institute on the basis of peer and public perception. In this area, IIM Ahmedabad scored more than IIM Bangalore, which reaffirms the prestigious status IIM-A enjoys even now. Out of the 20 IIMs, a total of 11 IIMs featured in the top 25. 

