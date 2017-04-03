NIRF India Rankings 2017: Top 10 Management Institutes

Here are the top ten Management Institutes listed in the NIRF India Ranking 2017:
- Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management, Banglore
- Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
- Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management School
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School
- Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee- Management School
- XLRI
- Indian Institute of Management, Indore
