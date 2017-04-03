NIRF India Rankings 2017: Top 10 Management Institutes

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 03, 2017 15:01 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NIRF India Rankings 2017: Top 10 Management Institutes

NIRF India Rankings 2017: Top 10 Management Institutes

New Delhi:  HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has released the NIRF India Ranking Today at press conference conducted in Delhi.

Here are the top ten Management Institutes listed in the NIRF India Ranking 2017:
  1.  
  2. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
  3. Indian Institute of Management, Banglore
  4. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
  5. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
  6. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
  7. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management School
  8. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School
  9. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee- Management School
  10. XLRI
  11. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

See more updates on NIRF India Ranking 2017 here
 

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READSoldier Arrested At Srinagar Airport With Grenades Blames 'Major Sahib'
NIRF India RankingNIRF Ranking 2017NIRF 2017Top 10 Management InstitutesManagement school

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriNaam ShabanaPoorna

................................ Advertisement ................................