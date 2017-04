NIRF India Rankings 2017: Top 10 Management Institutes

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management, Banglore Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management School Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee- Management School XLRI Indian Institute of Management, Indore

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has released the NIRF India Ranking Today at press conference conducted in Delhi.Here are the top ten Management Institutes listed in the NIRF India Ranking 2017:See more updates on NIRF India Ranking 2017 here