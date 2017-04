Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bangalore Jadavpur University, Kolkata Anna University, Chennai University of Hyderabad Delhi University Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Savitribai Phule Pune University

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has released the NIRF India Ranking Today at press conference conducted in Delhi. The ranking has seen IISc, JNU, BHU, JNCASR and JU, Kolkata as top five universities.Here are the top ten general educational institutions listed in the NIRF India Ranking 2017See more updates on NIRF India Ranking 2017 here