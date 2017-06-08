NIRF 2017: Know Best Higher Education Institutions From Karnataka National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2017 has ranked universities, colleges, management colleges, engineering colleges and pharmacy colleges from across India and institutions from Karnataka has performed well in all the categories.

NIRF listed only 50 higher educational institutions on management and pharmacy colleges categories.



See the list given below to know about the best educational institutions from Karnataka based NIRF 2017:



(in the order of Institution name, Location and NIRF overall ranking)



Overall Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, Bengaluru, 1 Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru, 11 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bengaluru, 25 Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal, Manipal, 30 Mysore University, Mysore, 57 National Institute of Technology Surathkal, Surathkal, 65 Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara University, Mysore, 74 KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, 100

Engineering National Institute of Technology Surathkal, Surathkal, 22 Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal, 43 M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, 45 R.V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, 49 B.M.S. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, 52 Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur, 72 PES University, Bengaluru, 86 BMS Institute of Technology & Management, Bengaluru, 95

Management Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bengaluru, 2 Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bengaluru, 50

Universities Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, Bengaluru, 1 Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru, 4 Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal, Manipal, 18 Mysore University, Mysore, 36 Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara University, Mysore, 45 KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, Belagavi, 62 NITTE University, Mangalore, 83 PES University, Bengaluru, 94

Colleges St. Joseph's College of Commerce, Bengaluru, 29 St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore, 44 Sri D. Manjunatheswara College, Dist. Dakshin Kannada, 71 P.C. Jabin Science College, Dist. Dharwad, 89 J.G. College of Commerce, Hubli, Dist. Dharwad, 94 Presidency College, Bengaluru, 96

Pharmacy Institutions Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, 7 JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore, 10 N.G.S.M.Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Mangalore, 27 KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, Belagavi, 37

Note: In NIRF 2017 rankings, only 2,995 institutions participated. India has 39,000 registered colleges, 11,000 stand-alone institutions and over 760 universities, which means, the country hosts around 51,000 strong higher educational institutions. Of all these, less than 3,000 participated which is just about 6% of the overall higher educational institutions in the country.



