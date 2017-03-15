NIMCET 2017: Apply For MCA Admission At 11 NITs; Last Date To Apply March 20

New Delhi: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Durgapur, will conclude the online application process for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2017 on March 20, 2017. NIMCET 2017 is being conducted for selection of candidates for admission to MCA programs offered at 11 different NITs in 2017-18 academic session. NIMCET will be conducted on May 28. Candidates who have not registered yet for the exam can do so through the NIMCET official website. In order to be eligible for NIMCET, a candidate must have a graduate degree in science or computer applications or IT or should have a B.Tech. or BE degree.
Important Dates
Last date to apply online: March 20, 2017 (till 5:00 pm)
Last date to take printout of online application form: March 20, 2017
Last date for receipt of printed application form along with payment receipt by speed post/registered post: March 31, 2017
Availability of admit card: May 16, 2017
Date and time of examination: May 28, 2017 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm)
Result declaration: June 6, 2017 (tentative)
How to Apply
Step one: Visit the official website for NIMCET 2017: https://nimcet2017.nitdgp.ac.in/
Step two: Register for NIMCET and create your login id and password.
Step three: Login to your account and complete the application process. After successful submission of the application form, an e-copy of the form will be generated with a unique application number.
Step four: Take a printout of the application form and send it along with e-receipt of application fee via speed post/registered post to the following address by March 31:
The Secretary
NIMCET 2017
NIT Durgapur
Mahatma Gandhi Avenue
West Bengal 713209
