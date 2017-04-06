NIFT To Have Foreign Faculty Under MHRD's GIAN Initiative

Under the Global Initiative for Academic Network (GIAN) of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has proposed engaging eminent international academicians in the field of Design and Fashion management.



This information was given by the Minister of State, Textiles, Shri Ajay Tamta today, in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.



Under the GIAN initiative, the boarding and lodging expenses of these eminent international academicians will be borne by NIFT. There will be no additional burden imposed on students in this regard, said the minister in Parliament.



National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), set up in 1986 under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is a Statutory Institute Governed by the NIFT Act 2006.



The NIFT Campus at New Delhi was established in 1986 in collaboration with FIT, New York. The Campuses at Chennai, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai were set up in 1995 and that of Bengaluru in 1997.



The new millennium witnessed emergence of new campuses in Bhopal, Bhubneshwar, Jodhpur, Kangra, Kannur, Patna, Raebareli and Shillong. The Campus at Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir is the newly added node to NIFT's network.



