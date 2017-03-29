NIFT Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow

New Delhi: National Institute of fashion Technology (NIFT) will declare the result for Entrance Examination held on February 12, 2017 tomorrow. According to the notice on NIFT official website, the result will be declared at 11:00 am. The result will be declared on the official website. The entrance examination was conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Master of Design (M.Des.), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.), and Master of Fashion Management (MFM). Separate exams were conducted for each course and there was no negative marking.
The institute conducts two exams on the preliminary level - General Ability Test (GAT) and Creative Ability Test (CAT). Candidates who apply for Bachelor of Design or Master of Design have to sit for both GAT and CAT. Candidates who apply for rest of the courses have to appear only in GAT.
Candidates who qualify in the written exam are then called for further rounds of selection. In case of Bachelor of Fashion Technology, however, the selection is based entirely on performance in GAT. For candidates who have applied for B.F.Tech., this will be the final result, rest other candidates will be called for next round as per the scheme given below:
Bachelor of Design - Selected candidates will have to appear for a Situation Test.
Master of Design, Master of Fashion Technology, and Master of Fashion Management - Selected candidates will be called for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).
The final result will be declared by end of May/June 2017 after which the institute will conduct counselling session for qualified candidates.
Click here for more Education News