New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship 2017 For Indian Nationals; Apply Before March 30

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 28, 2017 14:08 IST
New Delhi:  Ministry of Human Resource Development has released a notice on its official website inviting application from Indian Nationals residing in India for New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship 2017 awards. The aforementioned scholarship is for Masters and PhD level study in New Zealand in Agriculture Development and renewable Energy fields. The application form is available online.  The Scholarship programme is a part of the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP). Candidates who apply for this scholarship must have an offer of study from one of the eight universities at New Zealand. 

Last date to apply: March 30, 2017

Eligibility Requirement

An applicant must fulfill the following eligibility criteria in order to apply for the New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship:
  • Must be an Indian citizen
  • Must have a Bachelor degree or Master degree in a relevant discipline with minimum 65% marks for Master or PhD respectively
  • Must not be over 38 years of age as on March 30, 2017
  • If the candidate has been abroad for study/training/specialization either on scholarship or on their own for a period of more than six months are eligible to apply only if they have been in India for at least two consecutive years after returning from abroad

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for the scholarship through the following link: http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship/

Apart from applying online, candidate should also download and complete the prescribed form for New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship application form. The form is available at https://www.mfat.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/New-Zealand-Commonwealth-ScholarshipApplication-Form-2017.pdf

Candidate must bring the duly-filled application form on the day of the interview. 

Financial Support

As per the scholarship scheme, a student will be provided the following remuneration/financial aids:
  • Full tuition fee
  • A fortnightly living allowance
  • An establishment allowance
  • Medical and travel insurance
  • Travel expense to and from home country
  • Home leave and reunion travel for some scholars
  • Assistance with research and thesis costs for many postgraduate research students

Click here for more Education News

 

