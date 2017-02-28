New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship 2017 For Indian Nationals; Apply Before March 30

Last date to apply: March 30, 2017
Eligibility Requirement
An applicant must fulfill the following eligibility criteria in order to apply for the New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship:
- Must be an Indian citizen
- Must have a Bachelor degree or Master degree in a relevant discipline with minimum 65% marks for Master or PhD respectively
- Must not be over 38 years of age as on March 30, 2017
- If the candidate has been abroad for study/training/specialization either on scholarship or on their own for a period of more than six months are eligible to apply only if they have been in India for at least two consecutive years after returning from abroad
How to Apply
Interested candidates can apply for the scholarship through the following link: http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship/
Apart from applying online, candidate should also download and complete the prescribed form for New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship application form. The form is available at https://www.mfat.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/New-Zealand-Commonwealth-ScholarshipApplication-Form-2017.pdf
Candidate must bring the duly-filled application form on the day of the interview.
Financial Support
As per the scholarship scheme, a student will be provided the following remuneration/financial aids:
- Full tuition fee
- A fortnightly living allowance
- An establishment allowance
- Medical and travel insurance
- Travel expense to and from home country
- Home leave and reunion travel for some scholars
- Assistance with research and thesis costs for many postgraduate research students
Click here for more Education News