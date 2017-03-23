New Education Policy Formulation Will Take Time, Says Union Minister

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Education Policy Formulation Will Take Time, Says Union Minister New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government's ambitious project - the New Education Policy - aimed at revamping the education system is likely to take more time, the HRD Ministry said today. The information was shared by Minister of State for HRD, Mahendra Nath Pandey in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha when asked whether the new education policy is going to be implemented by next academic session. "Presently, the government is in process of formulating a New Education Policy (NEP) and its finalisation is likely to take some time," the Minister said.



The HRD Ministry is about to announce a committee to draft the NEP after it decided to junk a similar report from the T S R Subramanian committee.



The previous committee had submitted its report to the government in May 2016 suggesting measures that the country must take to improve the sector that caters to over 300 billion students.

The panel had also suggested that the no detention policy be continued for children till the completion of Class V and a child turns 11 and the system of detention must be restored at the upper primary level.



