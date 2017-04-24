NEST 2017 Admit Card Released, Download At Nestexam.in

Education | Updated: April 24, 2017 16:23 IST
NEST 2017 Admit Card Released, Download At Nestexam.in

New Delhi:  Admit cards have been released for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2017. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the NEST admit card at the official website nestexam.in. NEST admit card was supposed to be issued on 14 April 2017. NEST is held for granting admission in NISER Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

How to download NEST 2017 admit card?
Go to the official website of NEST (nestexam.in)
Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link
Enter registered email id and NEST password (NEST Password is the same password that you had provided during 'Registration'.)
Those candidates, who have forgotten the password, can retrieve the same as well
Get the admit card
Save the admit card
Take a printout

NISER is an off-campus centre of Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI) and all academic programmes offered by NISER are affiliated to HBNI.

After admission to NISER and DAE CEBS, candidates can get through Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) training school. Only those candidates, who secure grades above a certain threshold, are eligible for direct interview at BARC. 

While NEST exam will be held on 27 May 2017, the result are likely to be declared on 16 June 2017.

