NEST 2017 Admit Card Released, Download At Nestexam.in

How to download NEST 2017 admit card?
Go to the official website of NEST (nestexam.in)
Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link
Enter registered email id and NEST password (NEST Password is the same password that you had provided during 'Registration'.)
Those candidates, who have forgotten the password, can retrieve the same as well
Get the admit card
Save the admit card
Take a printout
NISER is an off-campus centre of Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI) and all academic programmes offered by NISER are affiliated to HBNI.
After admission to NISER and DAE CEBS, candidates can get through Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) training school. Only those candidates, who secure grades above a certain threshold, are eligible for direct interview at BARC.
While NEST exam will be held on 27 May 2017, the result are likely to be declared on 16 June 2017.
