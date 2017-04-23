NEST 2017 Admit Card Download From Tomorrow

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 23, 2017 19:59 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NEST 2017 Admit Card Download From Tomorrow

NEST 2017 Admit Card Download From Tomorrow

New Delhi:  National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2017 admit card will be released tomorrow. The admit cards for the NEST 2017 was earlier scheduled to be released on April 14. The organisers have earlier informed that due to some unavoidable reasons; admit cards will be availabe to download only on/after 24-Apr-2017, 10:00 am instead of 14-Apr-2017. The admit cards will now be made available to download from tomorrow in the official website, nestexam.in.

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

Both NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were set up by Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007.

NEST 2017: Important Dates

Download of admit card starts : April 24, 2017, 10:00 am
Date of NEST examination : May 27, 2017
Announcement of results on NEST website: June 16, 2017

NEST 2017: How To Download Admit Card

To download the admit card, a link will be provided in the official website of NEST 2017.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READMCD Elections 2017: Exit Polls Predict Sweep For BJP, AAP Rout - 10 Points
NEST Admit CardNEST 2017NEST ExamNEST 2017 admit card

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................