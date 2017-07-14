NEET UG 2017: Round I Result For All India Quota Counselling Released At Mcc.nic.in Medical Counselling Committee (MC) has released the result for first round of All India Quota Counselling. The result can be checked on MCC official website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NEET UG 2017 Round I Result For All India Quota Counselling At Mcc.nic.in New Delhi: Medical Counselling Committee (MC) has released the result for first round of All India Quota Counselling for NEET 2017. The result can be checked on MCC official website. The All India Quota counselling is being conducted for 15% seats. The admission process for the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round of NEET 2017 counselling will begin from July 16 and students would need to complete admission formalities by July 22.



In the NEET-UG 2017 exam, out of the 10,90,085 students appeared, 6,11,539 passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7. This year the cut off marks for general candidates was 131.



How to check result for Round I All India Quota Counselling?



Step one: Go to MCC official website: www.mcc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the UG Medical Counselling tab and then click on the All India Quota Counselling tab.

Step three: Click on the Round I Result link.

Step four: Enter your roll number.

Step five. Click on submit and view your allotment result.



Click here for more





Medical Counselling Committee (MC) has released the result for first round of All India Quota Counselling for NEET 2017. The result can be checked on MCC official website. The All India Quota counselling is being conducted for 15% seats. The admission process for the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round of NEET 2017 counselling will begin from July 16 and students would need to complete admission formalities by July 22.In the NEET-UG 2017 exam, out of the 10,90,085 students appeared, 6,11,539 passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7. This year the cut off marks for general candidates was 131.Step one: Go to MCC official website: www.mcc.nic.inStep two: Click on the UG Medical Counselling tab and then click on the All India Quota Counselling tab.Step three: Click on the Round I Result link.Step four: Enter your roll number.Step five. Click on submit and view your allotment result.Click here for more Education News