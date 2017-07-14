NEET UG 2017: Round I Result For All India Quota Counselling Released At Mcc.nic.in

In the NEET-UG 2017 exam, out of the 10,90,085 students appeared, 6,11,539 passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7. This year the cut off marks for general candidates was 131.
How to check result for Round I All India Quota Counselling?
Step one: Go to MCC official website: www.mcc.nic.in
Step two: Click on the UG Medical Counselling tab and then click on the All India Quota Counselling tab.
Step three: Click on the Round I Result link.
Step four: Enter your roll number.
Step five. Click on submit and view your allotment result.
