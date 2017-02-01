NEET UG 2017 Notification Out, Apply Before March 1: Know How To Fill Online Application Forms

EMAIL PRINT NEET UG 2017 Notification Out, Apply Before March 1: Know How To Fill Online Application Forms New Delhi: CBSE has invited the online applications for NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST UG - 2017 (NEET UG) which is to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for admission to MBBS and BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. All India Institute of Medical Sciences and JIPMER Puducherry. The age limit for attending NEET UG 2017 has been set as 25 and there will be a five year relaxation for the reserved candidates.



NEET UG 2017: Colleges and Institutes you can apply



You can use your NEET UG 2017 in these following institutes:



All the Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India



According to the notification from CBSE, for all the seats of MBBS and BDS courses, admission will be made through NEET (UG) 2017. And admissions will be made in All India Quota, State Government Quota, State, Management, Non Resident India Quota Seats in Private Medical and Dental Colleges or any Private or Deemed University and Central Pool Quota Seats.



NEET UG 2017: Important Dates



Online Application Starts: 31 January

Online Application Ends: 1 March

Exam Date: 7 May

Display of OMR Sheet: TBA

Display of Answer Key: TBA

Declaration of Result: 08th June, 2017



NEET UG 2017: How to apply



Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG NEET 2017, http://cbseneet.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on "Apply Online" and fill the form and note down your Registration Number

Step 3: Upload photo and signature

Step 4: Make Payment of Fee as per the notification suggests

Step 5: You may Print Confirmation Page after Successful payment of fee.



Click here for more



CBSE has invited the online applications for NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST UG - 2017 (NEET UG) which is to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for admission to MBBS and BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. All India Institute of Medical Sciences and JIPMER Puducherry. The age limit for attending NEET UG 2017 has been set as 25 and there will be a five year relaxation for the reserved candidates.You can use your NEET UG 2017 in these following institutes:All the Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of IndiaAccording to the notification from CBSE, for all the seats of MBBS and BDS courses, admission will be made through NEET (UG) 2017. And admissions will be made in All India Quota, State Government Quota, State, Management, Non Resident India Quota Seats in Private Medical and Dental Colleges or any Private or Deemed University and Central Pool Quota Seats.Online Application Starts: 31 JanuaryOnline Application Ends: 1 MarchExam Date: 7 MayDisplay of OMR Sheet: TBADisplay of Answer Key: TBADeclaration of Result: 08th June, 2017Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG NEET 2017, http://cbseneet.nic.in/Step 2: Click on "Apply Online" and fill the form and note down your Registration NumberStep 3: Upload photo and signatureStep 4: Make Payment of Fee as per the notification suggestsStep 5: You may Print Confirmation Page after Successful payment of fee.Click here for more Education News