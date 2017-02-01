NEET UG 2017 Notification Out, Apply Before March 1: Know How To Fill Online Application Forms

New Delhi: CBSE has invited the online applications for NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST UG - 2017 (NEET UG) which is to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for admission to MBBS and BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. All India Institute of Medical Sciences and JIPMER Puducherry. The age limit for attending NEET UG 2017 has been set as 25 and there will be a five year relaxation for the reserved candidates.
NEET UG 2017: Colleges and Institutes you can apply
You can use your NEET UG 2017 in these following institutes:
All the Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India
According to the notification from CBSE, for all the seats of MBBS and BDS courses, admission will be made through NEET (UG) 2017. And admissions will be made in All India Quota, State Government Quota, State, Management, Non Resident India Quota Seats in Private Medical and Dental Colleges or any Private or Deemed University and Central Pool Quota Seats.
NEET UG 2017: Important Dates
Online Application Starts: 31 January
Online Application Ends: 1 March
Exam Date: 7 May
Display of OMR Sheet: TBA
Display of Answer Key: TBA
Declaration of Result: 08th June, 2017
NEET UG 2017: How to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG NEET 2017, http://cbseneet.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on "Apply Online" and fill the form and note down your Registration Number
Step 3: Upload photo and signature
Step 4: Make Payment of Fee as per the notification suggests
Step 5: You may Print Confirmation Page after Successful payment of fee.
