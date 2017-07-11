NEET UG 2017: Last Day To Register For All India Quota Seats Counselling; First Allotment List On July 15 Today is the last date to register for NEET All India Quota UG Seats Counselling 2017. The counselling procedure for the All India Quota seats is being conducted by Medical Council Committee (MCC).

Today is the last date to register for NEET All India Quota UG Seats Counselling 2017. The counselling procedure for the All India Quota seats is being conducted by Medical Council Committee (MCC). Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG exam this year will be able to register for the counselling process till 5:00 pm today. MCC has allocated tomorrow, that is July 12, as the only day to complete choice filling and locking process. The web option for choice filling and locking will be available till 5:00 pm tomorrow.After the choice filing and locking process is over, MCC will conduct the process of seat allotment for round I from July 13 to July 14. The first allotment list for All India Quota seats would be published on July 15, 2017.The admission process at the allotted centres would begin from July 16.In the NEET-UG 2017 exam, out of the 10,90,085 students appeared 6,11,539 passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7. This year the cut off marks for general candidates was 131. The counselling process for All India Quota seats would be held only for two rounds after which the vacant seats would be transferred to the state quota. The academic session for MBBS and BDS courses would begin from August 4, 2017.