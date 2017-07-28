DMER Maharashtra Releases 1st Selection List For MBBS And BDS Admission Based On NEET 2017 Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Mumbai has released the list of candidates selected for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Government/Corporation Colleges, and MGIMS, Sevagram, Wardha based on merit in NEET UG 2017 exam.

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT DMER Maharashtra has released1st Selection list for MBBS and BDS admission New Delhi: Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Mumbai has released the list of candidates selected for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Government/Corporation Colleges, and MGIMS, Sevagram, Wardha based on merit in NEET UG 2017 exam. The selection list was earlier scheduled to be released on July 25, 2017. The admission to Private Unaided Medical and Dental Colleges has been stayed till further notice. The Association of Maharashtra Unaided Private Medical and Dental Colleges has requested the state government, in a letter dated July 25, not to allot the candidates until their certain demands are answered by the concerned authority.



Hence, the present selection list caters only to the Government/Corporation colleges and MGIMS, Sevagram. The DMER will announce the date for selection list publication for Private Unaided colleges in due course of time.



The selection list is available on the official DMER website (www.dmer.org) or students can also check the list below:





The last date to join the allotted college for admission is August 2, 2017 up to 5 pm (including holidays). The last date to fill Status Retention Form at the allotted college is August 3, 2017. All the candidates with a star mark (*) before their name should submit their domicile certificate within 3 days (till July 31) to the college mentioned. The said college will send the domicile certificate for verification to the appropriate issuing authority.



