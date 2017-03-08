NEET UG 2017: CBSE Begins One Time Form Correction; Last Date March 12

New Delhi: The application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses, i.e. MBBS and BDS, concluded on March 1, 2017. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now begun the process of one time form correction for NEET applicants so as to ensure that the data provided by students in their application form is correct. Wrong data in the application form may adversely affect the merit list preparation for the exam. The candidates can login to their respective profile and make corrections if they have filled any wrong information by mistake.
The one time form correction facility will be available only till midnight on March 12, 2017.
Changes allowed in NEET UG 2017 application form
Identification document: Candidates who did not provide their Aadhar number or Aadhar enrolment number and instead provided details of any other identification document can add their aadhar number now.
Date of Birth: All the candidates who have filled up their application form using details of IDs other than Aadhar card will be able to edit their date of birth.
Gender: Again this option will be open for editing for candidates who have registered using any other ID than Aadhar card.
State Code of Eligibility: This section will be open for correction by all registered candidates. Candidates who belong to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Jammu and Kashmir could also change the status of Self Declaration submitted by them.
The candidates who belong to the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir will be able to change their state code of eligibility only if they have obtained their Aadhar number or aadhar enrolemnt number.
Category and/or Disability Status: Any registered candidate can make changes to category and/or disability status. However, change in category and/or disability status may result in higher application fee and the candidate will have to pay the difference in fee.
Medium: All candidates can change their medium of examination. However, for candidates who have given Tripura as their State of eligibility or of Qualifying exam will be able to change their medium to Bengali and also choose Agartala as their examination centre.
Examination Centre: The option to change examination centre will be available only to candidates from Tripura.
Click here for more NEET 2017 News
Click here for Education News