NEET Results 2017: Uncertainty Continues, Supreme Court To Hear CBSE Plea Tomorrow

The Supreme Court on last Friday said that it will hear on June 12 a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plea seeking the declaration of NEET result that was put on hold by the Madras High Court. The apex court vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan agreed to hear the CBSE plea after Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh requested for an urgent hearing.The declaration of the results will be depended on the results of the plea to be heard in Supreme Court tomorrow.A total of 11,38,890 students appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners.The NEET 2017 was conducted for 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats.Apart from English and Hindi, CBSE held NEET in 10 languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Oriya and Kannada. The NEET notification had mentioned earlier that the results would be released on June 8.The Supreme Court will also hear the plea for the transfer of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) cases pending before the Madras and Gujarat High Courts.In an interim order, Justice M V Muralidharan of Madras High Court had on May 24 stayed the publication of the NEET results and directed officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE director and the Union health ministry to file their counter affidavits.When the plea was heard, CBSE denied in the Madras High Court that vernacular question papers for NEET 2017 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses were easier than the papers in English.