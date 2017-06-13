NEET Results 2017: OMR Answer Sheets Available Online, Keys To Be Released On 15 June Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the OMR answer sheet images of NEET 2017.

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the OMR answer sheet images of



The Board will release the answer keys of NEET 2017 on 15 June. 'The Answer keys of NEET-UG 2017 will also be displayed for challenges by the candidates only for two days instead of three days as mentioned in Information Bulletin.'



How to raise objections against the responses of the questions and the answer keys? Login using User ID (Registration Number) and Password at cbseneet.nic.in

Submit the challenge by depositing fee of Rs 1000 per response/ per question

The Board has cautioned candidates against using unfair means while raising objections. The Board has asked candidates not to tamper the copies of the OMR sheets and raise challenge. 'This act of false claim by candidates is covered under unfair practices in Rule 9.1(k) & (l) of Chapter 9 of Information Bulletin. If it is found that any candidate is making such false claims, he/she will be debarred from appearing in future NEET-UG Examinations as per rules,' says the Board.



The release of OMR Sheets came immediately into effect after the Supreme Court ordered CBSE to declare the NEET results 2017. The Supreme Court yesterday paved the way for the declaration of results of the national level medical examination which would decide the fate of around 12 lakh students seeking to join medical and dental colleges across the country.



