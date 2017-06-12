NEET Results 2017: CBSE To Display OMR Tomorrow, Answer Key On June 15 Consequent upon the decision of the Supreme Court of India today on the CBSE NEET 2017 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to complete the remaining steps for preparation and declaration of result and it declared a new schedule for the display of OMR sheets and answer keys.

The apex court stayed a May 24 interim order of the Madras High Court which had restrained the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from publishing the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) of 2017.



The apex court directed the authorities concerned to proceed with the process of declaration of results, subsequent counselling and admission as per the schedule fixed by it earlier.



However, according to Press Trust of India, a vacation bench of Justices P C Pant and Deepak Gupta said the declaration of results as well as the subsequent counselling and admission will be subject to the decision of the apex court in the matter pending before it.

NEET Results 2017: Display of images of OMRs and responses to the questions

The images of OMR Answer Sheets and Responses to the questions marked by the candidates who had appeared in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG), 2017 will be displayed for challenges by the candidates, only for two days instead of three days as mentioned in Information Bulletin.



Display of OMR Sheets & Responses of the Questions: June 13 (Tuesday) to June 14 (Wednesday till 05.00 p.m.)

NEET Results 2017: Display of answer keys

The Answer keys of NEET-UG 2017 will also be displayed for challenges by the candidates only for two days instead of three days as mentioned in Information Bulletin.



The schedule of display of keys will be as follows:



Display of Answer Keys: June 15 (Thursday) to June 16 (Friday till 05.00 p.m.)

NEET Results 2017: How to challenge the keys NEET Results 2017: The candidates may login to this page and see the answer keys from June 15

The candidates can check the scanned Images of their OMR Sheet & Answer Keys by logging into their account using their user ID (Registration No.) and Password on NEET website.



The candidates willing to challenge the responses of their OMR sheet and answers prepared by CBSE may do so by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per response/per question challenged as explained in the Information Bulletin - 2017 available on NEET website.



Only online challenges within the stipulated period and with applicable fee will be considered. Fee paid will be refunded to the candidate if his/her challenge is accepted by the CBSE.



