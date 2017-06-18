NEET 2017: Answer Key Challenge Over, Results Expected Soon NEET answer key challenge has been over, the Board is likely to release the final answer keys and subsequently the NEET results 2017, soon

Though exact date is still unknown, but as NEET answer key challenge has been over, the Board is likely to release the final answer keys and subsequently the NEET results 2017 , soon. Candidates awaiting the result should start the countdown as result is not that far. Following the order of the Supreme Court, CBSE resumed the process towards declaration of NEET result on 12 June 2017. Bringing an end to the long wait for the candidates the Board has completed the answer key challenge, as of now.The months long NEET 2017 issue had kept students confused and muddled. On 12 June the apex court stayed a May 24 interim order of the Madras High Court that had restrained the Board from declaring the NEET result 2017.CBSE had released answer keys for the examination held on 7 May and challenges were accepted by the Board till 16 June.With procedures going smoothly as it should have been earlier, students can expect the result anytime soon, but only after the Board releases the final answer keys of the exam.Click here for more Education News