NEET Results 2017: All India Medical Online Counselling Registration To Start Tomorrow

All India medical counselling registration will start from tomorrow, ie, July 3 based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results which was declared on June 23. In order to comply with the directions from Supreme Court of India on the admission process, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted a Medical Counseling Committee (MCC).Out of the 10,90,085 students appeared in NEET exam 2017, 6,11,539 have passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7.The candidates who have qualified for all India quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) (except from states of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Jammu and Kashmir) are eligible for the online counselling. Eligible candidates may download the rank letter/ result from CBSE website (cbseneet.nic.in).Here is the detailed counselling schedule for all India quota seats:Registration, Choice Filling (From 5th ) and Indicative Seat: July 3 to July 11 (will be open up to July 11, 05:00 PM)Choice filling and Locking: July 12(up to July 12, 05:00 PM)Process of Seat Allotment - Round 1: July 13 to July 14Reporting at the Allotted Medical/Dental College against 1st Round:July 16 to July 22 (up to July 22, 05:00 PM)Exercising of Choices and Locking (Round 2) and New Registration: August 1 to August 4 (will be open up to August 4, 05:00 PM)Process of Seat Allotment - Round 2: August 5 to August 7Round 2 Result publication: August 8Reporting at the Allotted Medical/Dental College against Round 2: August 9 to August 16 (up to August 17, 05:00 PM)Transfer of vacant seats to State Quota: August 16 (After 05:00 PM)MBBS/BDS first year session in these medical and dental colleges will be commenced from August 4.The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc..