NEET Questions In Bengali Tougher Than English, Allege Minister, Students

Kolkata: West Bengal government and students who have attended the NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test yesterday alleged that the questions in Bengali language were tougher than the ones in English. The state education minister alleged that the questions set in Bengali were different and tougher from those set in English. CBSE yesterday conducted NEET UG for admissions into 95,000 seats (65,000 MBBS & 25,000 BDS) in all Government Medical Colleges, Private Medical Colleges & Deemed Universities in the entire country.
State education minister Partha Chatterjee said that the state would write to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts the examinations, in this regard, reported PTI.
"Questions were supposed to be identical, but it was seen that the questions set in Bengali were tough. Questions set in English were easier... This will deny opportunities to the right candidates from our state," Chatterjee said at the state secretariat today.
While the parents have sought intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the matter, education minister accused the Centre of trying to block meritorious students from West Bengal and hampering their future.
Meanwhile, students who have attended the exam yesterday claimed that the weightage varied and which will give undue advantage those who took the exam in English or Hindi. Students have also complained about different terminologies used in both the question papers.
CBSE prepared completely different set of questions for regional languages, including Bengali, unlike in 2013 when all question papers were uniform and had the same content, reported Times of India.
More than 50 thousand students attended the national level medical exam from various centres (Durgapur, Howrah, Kolkata, Kharagpur and Siliguri) across West Bengal.
"NEET-2017 question paper was different in some regions, especially the codes, which had questions in Gujarati and Bengali language. Gujarati language question paper can be deemed relatively easier if we compare it with paper codes which had questions in English and Hindi languages", an expert told ndtv.com.
"WB quota is going to be high due to differences in level of question papers. According to expert analysis, 80-100 marks difference between Bengali and English papers (sic)", said a facebook user.
This year, apart from English and Hindi, CBSE held NEET in 10 languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Oriya and Kannada
A total of 11, 38,890 students registered for this examination including 1522 NRIs, 480 OCIs, 70 PIOs and 613 Foreigners. This exam has been conducted at 1921 Exam centres in 103 cities across the country.
The national average of the candidates present in the NEET is about 95%.
(With Inputs from PTI)
