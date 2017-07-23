NEET Question Paper To Be Same For All Languages: Prakash Javadekar Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar has said vernacular question papers for the NEET will be mere translation of the question paper in English.

After the NEET question paper fiasco this year caused much embarrassment and legal troubles for the exam organisors, Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar has told reporters in Kolkata that the vernacular question papers for the national level medical entrance examination will be mere translation of the question paper in English in the future.

CBSE conducted National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) entrance examination on May 7 and declared the results on June 23.

The HRD Minister was replying to a question about the West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee recently complaining that this year the students appearing for NEET in vernacular languages had faced tougher questions than the ones set in English and Hindi.

"The vernacular question papers for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) - the all-India entrance examination for entrance to medical colleges - will just be translation of the question paper in English", he told reporters here yesterday.

Cases were filed in Madras and Gujarat high court on various question papers used in NEET examination this year with different difficulty level. In the process, Madras High Court even stayed the declaration of NEET results by CBSE after a medical aspirant alleged that the all India medical entrance examination did not have a uniform question paper.

The Supreme Court later asked the CBSE to declare the results of the NEET examination for admission to MBBS and BDS courses by putting a stay on the Madras High Court order restraining publication of results.

About 'one nation one test' in engineering the minister told the media, "We are yet to take a call on this issue. It is in discussion stage."

(With Inputs from PTI)