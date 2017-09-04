Puducherry Students Stage Demo Against NEET-Based Medical Admission

Anitha was reportedly upset after it became known that Tamil Nadu will not be exempted from the ambit of National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).
She had earlier moved the Supreme Court against NEET.
Around 40 volunteers of Puducherry unit of Naam Tamizhar Katchi who staged a sit-in protest at the Head Post office were taken into custody.
Students of both government-run and private professional colleges and polytechnics gathered at Pattanikadai junction and took out a procession to the Head Post office covering a distance of more than two kms.
The territorial government had admitted students to the medical courses during the 2017-2018 academic year based on the merits the students had scored in the NEET test.
There are seven private medical colleges and one run by the Puducherry government.
