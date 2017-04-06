News Flash
Reserve Bank keeps repo rate or key lending rate unchanged at 6.25%

NEET PG 2017: Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences Invites Application

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 06, 2017 14:11 IST
New Delhi:  Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has invited online application from the candidates who have secured the prescribed cutoff scores in NEET PG - 2017, NEET MDS - 2017 and fulfilled the eligibility criteria for admission into Post Graduate Medical Degree/Diploma / MDS Courses - 2017 available under Dr. NTR UHS, Vijayawada and also for PG Medical courses in SVIMS, Tirupati. The application window will be open from today (i.e April 6) to April 12.

NEET PG 2017 Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences Application: Important Dates 

Date of issue of Notification to apply for admission to PG Medical Degree/Diploma Courses for the academic year 2017-18: April 5
Availability of online Application form http://appgmed.apsche.ac.in: April 6 to April 12
Date of release of provisional merit position of all the candidates applied for:  April 14

NEET PG 2017: Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences Cutoff Scores

See the cuttoff scores below:
ntr uhs

For more details, the students are advised to check the official website of Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences.

