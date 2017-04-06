NEET PG 2017: Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences Invites Application

NEET PG 2017 Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences Application: Important Dates
Date of issue of Notification to apply for admission to PG Medical Degree/Diploma Courses for the academic year 2017-18: April 5
Availability of online Application form http://appgmed.apsche.ac.in: April 6 to April 12
Date of release of provisional merit position of all the candidates applied for: April 14
NEET PG 2017: Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences Cutoff Scores
See the cuttoff scores below:
For more details, the students are advised to check the official website of Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences.
