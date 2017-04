NEET PG 2017: Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences Invites Application

Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has invited online application from the candidates who have secured the prescribed cutoff scores in NEET PG - 2017, NEET MDS - 2017 and fulfilled the eligibility criteria for admission into Post Graduate Medical Degree/Diploma / MDS Courses - 2017 available under Dr. NTR UHS, Vijayawada and also for PG Medical courses in SVIMS, Tirupati. The application window will be open from today (i.e April 6) to April 12.Date of issue of Notification to apply for admission to PG Medical Degree/Diploma Courses for the academic year 2017-18: April 5Availability of online Application form http://appgmed.apsche.ac.in: April 6 to April 12Date of release of provisional merit position of all the candidates applied for: April 14NEET PG 2017: Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences Cutoff ScoresSee the cuttoff scores below:For more details, the students are advised to check the official website of Dr NTR University Of Health Sciences.