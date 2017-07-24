NEET Admission 2017: Medical Council Warns Students Of These Colleges

Medical Council of India (MCI) has warned the students about 'certain unscrupulous elements who are misleading the applicants by alluring them that they would get them admitted in MBBS course in medical colleges'.

Education | Edited by | Updated: July 24, 2017 23:08 IST
New Delhi:  Medical Council of India (MCI) has warned the students about 'certain unscrupulous elements who are misleading the applicants by alluring them that they would get them admitted in MBBS course in medical colleges'. The process of all India counselling and state counselling for medical admission is underway now based on the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) results declared on June 23.

MCI in an advisory published recently asked the students to follow the common counselling either done by the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for 15% all India quota seats in Government Medical Colleges of the contributing states and for all MBBS seats in Medical Colleges run by Deemed Universities or by the Designated Authority of the State/Union Territory Government in respect of MBBS seats in Government Medical Colleges and Non-Governmental  Medical Colleges.

It also warned the students that admissions made without common counseling is impermissible and illegal.

"By way of this advisory all Candidates interested in taking admission in Medical  Colleges  should  check  the  status  regarding  grant  of  permission  by  the  Central  Government  to  the  colleges  from  the  website  of  Medical  Council  of  India  i.e. https://www.mciindia.org/ and  only  after  verifying  the  status  of  the  permission  should proceed to take admission" said the advisory. 


Medical Admission 2017: Colleges without permission


According to MCI, Medical Colleges listed in this document have not been granted permission by the Medical Council of India/Central Government for admitting students in MBBS for academic year 2017-18 and 2018 -19:  



