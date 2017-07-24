NEET Admission 2017: Medical Council Warns Students Of These Colleges Medical Council of India (MCI) has warned the students about 'certain unscrupulous elements who are misleading the applicants by alluring them that they would get them admitted in MBBS course in medical colleges'.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Medical Counselling: MCI has warned the students about 'certain unscrupulous elements' New Delhi: Medical Council of India (MCI) has warned the students about 'certain unscrupulous elements who are misleading the applicants by alluring them that they would get them admitted in MBBS course in medical colleges'. The process of



MCI in an advisory published recently asked the students to follow the common counselling either done by the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for



It also warned the students that admissions made without common counseling is impermissible and illegal.



"By way of this advisory all Candidates interested in taking admission in Medical Colleges should check the status regarding grant of permission by the Central Government to the colleges from the website of Medical Council of India i.e. https://www.mciindia.org/ and only after verifying the status of the permission should proceed to take admission" said the advisory.

Medical Admission 2017: Colleges without permission

According to MCI, Medical Colleges listed in this document have not been granted permission by the Medical Council of India/Central Government for admitting students in MBBS for academic year 2017-18 and 2018 -19:







Click here for more



Medical Council of India (MCI) has warned the students about 'certain unscrupulous elements who are misleading the applicants by alluring them that they would get them admitted in MBBS course in medical colleges'. The process of all India counselling and state counselling for medical admission is underway now based on the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) results declared on June 23.MCI in an advisory published recently asked the students to follow the common counselling either done by the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for 15% all India quota seats in Government Medical Colleges of the contributing states and for all MBBS seats in Medical Colleges run by Deemed Universities or by the Designated Authority of the State/Union Territory Government in respect of MBBS seats in Government Medical Colleges and Non-Governmental Medical Colleges.It also warned the students that admissions made without common counseling is impermissible and illegal."By way of this advisory all Candidates interested in taking admission in Medical Colleges should check the status regarding grant of permission by the Central Government to the colleges from the website of Medical Council of India i.e. https://www.mciindia.org/ and only after verifying the status of the permission should proceed to take admission" said the advisory.According to MCI, Medical Colleges listed in this document have not been granted permission by the Medical Council of India/Central Government for admitting students in MBBS for academic year 2017-18 and 2018 -19:Click here for more Education News