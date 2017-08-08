NEET Counselling 2017: Second Allotment Result For All India Quota Seats Announced At Mcc.nic.in Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the second allotment list based on NEET rank for All India Quota seats. Students who participated in the second round of counselling can check their allotment status on MCC official website.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017: 2nd Allotment Result For All India Quota Seats Announced New Delhi: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the second allotment list based on NEET rank for All India Quota seats. Students who participated in the second round of counselling can check their allotment status on MCC official website. The All India Quota counselling is being conducted for 15% seats. The admission process for the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round of NEET 2017 counselling will begin from August 9 and students would need to complete admission formalities by August 16.



Seats which remain vacant after this round will be handed over to state counselling authorities on August 16.



How to check Second Allotment Result?



Step one: Go to MCC official website: www.mcc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the UG Medical Counselling tab and then click on the All India Quota Counselling tab.

Step three: Click on the Round II Result link.

Step four: Enter your roll number.

Step five. Click on submit and view your allotment result.



Candidates who are allotted a seat should also download their provisional allotment letter. When reporting to the allotted dental or medical college for admission, a student would need the following documents:



1. Admit Cards of Exam issued by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

2. Result/ Rank letter issued by CBSE.

3. Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

4. Class 10th Certificate

5. Class 10+2 Certificate

6. Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

7. Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

8. Provisional allotment letter generated on-line.

9. Proof of identity.

10. Category certificate



