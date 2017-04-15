NEET Admit Card 2017 To Be Released Soon, Know How To Download Online

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the NEET admit card 2017 any time soon. Students, who have registered for the exam, can download it at the official web portal at cbseneet.nic.in. The test which will be held for granting admission to MBBS/ BDS courses (for the session 2017-2018) will be conducted nationwide on 7 May 2017. The official notification states the admit card to be released today (15 April 2017). Changes, if any, will be notified as well.The Admit Card will bear the candidate's Roll Number, Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted. Therefore candidates must cross check these details properly soon after downloading the admit card.NEET 2017 result will be declared on 8 June 2017.There had been news on the release of NEET admit card before, however there was no official announcement in this regard. As of now, the latest date for release of NEET admit card is 15 April 2017.Click here for more Education News