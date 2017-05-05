NEET 2017 Will Be Held On 7 May, Know Exam Day Rules

NEET 2017 will be held on 7 May (Sunday). Those of you are going to appear for the exam have only one more day left for the revision. In addition to this, students must understand the NEET rules and abide to it on the day of examination. This year, a total of 1135104 student have registered for the exam. This is an increase to the number of registered candidates previous year. The NEET UG entrance exam will be held at 104 cities across the country. ‘Looking into the substantial increase in number of registered candidates this year, the Minister of Human Resources and Development, Government of India has desired to increase 23 more new examination cities in the list of 80 existing examination cities’ read the official notification. One more exam centre was added later on to list: Nanded, Maharashtra.Students must carry the following items with them to the exam hall,: Students must use blue/ black ball point pen, which will be provided at the exam centreClick here for more Education News