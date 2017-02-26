NEET 2017: What Are The Options For Puducherry Students

National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2017 online application last date is fast approaching. The online applications should be filled before Wednesday midnight. Among the students who have aspirations to crack the NEET examination this year, students from Puducherry are the most confused ones. To end the frustration in the students, Puducherry governmenton Friday asked the students who are planning to apply for medical courses in the state to fill their applications for NEET 2017, which is conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education.



Puducherry government has earlier asked the union government to exempt students from the state from the NEET. The government now asked the students to fill the application forms as "a matter of 'abundant caution' since the Centre was yet to respond to its demand for exempting the union territory from the exam", a Press Trust of India report said.



For the 'larger interest of the students of Puducherry', the government adopted a resolution in the assembly urging the central government of except the union territory for five years from test and later it was sent to Delhi for Modi government's assent.



Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswami and his cabinet colleagues held discussions in this regard with union ministers for getting the exemption, says PTI.



With all the options of getting exemption are eluding, it is advised to the students of Puducherry to apply for the NEET 2017 now.



Read: More updates on NEET 2017



NEET will be conducted by CBSE, for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in India in medical and dental colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament e.g. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.



(With Inputs from PTI)



